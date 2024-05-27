Delhi government
J·May 27, 2024, 05:54 am
Arvind Kejriwal moves SC, seeks extension of interim bail in money laundering case on health grounds
J·Apr 13, 2024, 02:40 pm
Subsidies in Delhi not affected by jailing of Kejriwal: LG
J·Mar 24, 2024, 07:06 am
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, instructs Atishi to solve water & sewer issues
J·Mar 07, 2024, 09:12 am
Arvind Kejriwal calls 'emergency' meeting of Cabinet over power subsidy
J·Feb 05, 2024, 11:07 am
Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Sanjay Singh's plea against Delhi HC order
J·Jan 25, 2024, 09:21 am
Delhi Government Takes Inspiration from 'Ram Rajya' Principles for Social Welfare: Kejriwal
J·Jan 16, 2024, 09:49 am
Owaisi Criticizes AAP's Sundar Kand Path, Questions BJP Similarities
J·Dec 18, 2023, 03:25 pm
ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on Dec 21 in Delhi excise policy case
J·Nov 29, 2023, 12:17 pm
In setback to AAP government, SC upholds Centre’s decision to extend tenure of Delhi chief secy by 6 months
J·Nov 21, 2023, 10:37 am
SC slams Delhi govt over not releasing funds for Regional Rapid Transport System
J·Sep 27, 2023, 09:35 pm
Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers PE, AAP says nothing will come out in probe
J·Sep 23, 2023, 01:12 pm
Delhi L-G takes note of delaying appointment of SPP, PPs for CBI cases by AAP govt
J·Sep 22, 2023, 02:51 pm
Kejriwal approves Rs 1cr honorarium to families of 17 corona warriors who lost their lives
J·Sep 20, 2023, 10:16 am
Delhi L-G directs education department to regularise jobs, not keep employees on ad-hoc basis
J·Sep 14, 2023, 03:26 pm
Delhi govt will prepare action plan to deal with winter pollution problems, says Gopal Rai
J·Sep 12, 2023, 06:22 am
Delhi govt to hold meeting of environmental experts today
