Delhi govt adopts UP’s highly praised CM Dashboard and IGRS model

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh’s governance system has gained unprecedented clarity, direction, and momentum.

Guided by his decisive administrative vision, the state’s innovative CM Dashboard has emerged as the foundation of fast, transparent, and accountable governance.

The system's strong performance and technological superiority have garnered nationwide recognition, with the Delhi government notably deciding to adopt both the CM Dashboard and IGRS models to enhance its own project monitoring, efficiency, and quality of grievance redressal

Notably, the Chief Minister personally conducts regular reviews through this dashboard, ensuring faster execution, higher quality, and greater transparency in development work.

Developed as part of the Yogi government’s digital governance initiatives, the CM Dashboard is equipped with advanced features such as data integration, performance tracking, visualisation tools, real-time updates, district-wise analysis, and citizen engagement mechanisms.

Simplifying complex data into easy-to-understand visual formats enhances administrative efficiency, strengthens a goal-oriented work culture, and reinforces accountability across districts.

Under the CM’s guidance, the CM Dashboard is making Uttar Pradesh’s governance more scientific, transparent, result-driven, and accountable, setting a new benchmark for good governance nationwide.

The dashboard facilitates monthly reviews of 109 programmes across 49 departments at the district level. It evaluates district performance on critical parameters such as development works, implementation of welfare schemes, revenue operations, and law and order.

Similarly, monthly district rankings are released, promoting healthy competition among administrative units. While high-performing districts receive recognition, those lagging are guided and encouraged to improve.

The CM Dashboard tracks key indicators, including health, education, infrastructure, sanitation, drinking water supply, electricity, rural roads, and access to government schemes.

Its objective goes beyond strengthening physical infrastructure; it aims to ensure inclusive development for farmers, women, the poor, and the youth.

The system directly assesses how effectively schemes are reaching beneficiaries, the progress made, and their real-world impact. To further enhance quality control, the dashboard is integrated with the IGRS portal, ensuring immediate feedback to officials if citizens express dissatisfaction with grievance resolution.

The strong performance of the CM Dashboard and IGRS is inspiring other states to adopt similar technology-driven, result-oriented governance models.

Notably, after extensive review and active monitoring, the Delhi government has decided to adopt the Yogi government’s IGRS and CM Dashboard model.

Delhi officials have praised the system for its technological superiority, efficiency, and effectiveness in ensuring timely, transparent, and high-quality grievance redressal. They have also commended its role in strengthening project monitoring and improving administrative accountability.

--IANS

sas/dan