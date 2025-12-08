Delhi CM Gupta, Ministers offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Amritsar/New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet Ministers, visited the holy city of Amritsar on Monday and offered prayers for the well-being of city residents, an official said in a statement.

“It is by Guru’s great grace that we have been given the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi,” she said, as she bowed her head at Sri Harmandir Sahib and expressed gratitude at Darbar Sahib.

The Chief Minister believes that it was solely by Guru’s blessings that her government successfully organised the three-day ‘Gurmat Samagam’ last month at the historic Red Fort lawns, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the statement said.

The event witnessed the presence of lakhs of devotees who offered their respects to Guru Sahib and participated in every programme, including Gurbani Kirtan and Sankirtan.

During her spiritual visit, the Chief Minister also paid her respects at the holy Durgiana Temple and the Valmiki Temple, offering prayers for the nation's prosperity and the well-being of Delhiites.

Chief Minister Gupta stated that the three-day ‘Gurmat Samagam’, held at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25, has established itself as one of the most magnificent and historic religious gatherings of Independent India.

The Samagam, jointly organised by the Delhi Government and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, saw the participation of six lakh devotees, an unprecedented record.

The Chief Minister said that with Guru’s grace, the entire programme concluded peacefully, seamlessly, and beautifully, without any difficulty. “It is for this reason that I have come here to Sri Harmandir Sahib today with my entire Cabinet to offer my gratitude at the feet of Guru Sahib,” she said.

The Chief Minister announced that the Delhi Government will organise various programmes throughout the coming year to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Arrangements are also being made for the publication of special books to convey Guru Sahib’s teachings and the story of his sacrifice to schoolchildren, she said.

She added that governments and institutions across the country are commemorating Guru Sahib’s birth and martyrdom anniversaries with deep devotion.

All these efforts, she said, are a medium to spread the universal teachings of Guru Sahib. She further emphasised that the visit to Harmandir Sahib is not merely a formality for her and her government, but an expression of deep reverence, gratitude, and devotion towards the Guru tradition.

The Chief Minister described the visit to the sacred land of Amritsar as a profoundly spiritual experience. Amritsar, she noted, is a city of faith and divine energy in every sense.

Expressing gratitude for the warmth and welcome extended by the local people of Amritsar, the Chief Minister said that their love and blessings remain her greatest strength.

She added that she hopes Guru’s grace continues to remain upon all. Inspired by this spiritual energy and public support, she expressed confidence that the Delhi government will continue to serve the people with dedication and accelerate public welfare initiatives in the times to come.

--IANS

rch/rad