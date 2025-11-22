Hearing aids, wheelchairs worth Rs 13 lakh given to elderly: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Delhi Minister for Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh, distributed free assistive devices worth Rs 13 lakh to nearly 160 senior citizens under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana in Qutubgarh, Bawana, on Saturday.

Ravinder Indraj stated that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Antyodaya vision, assistive devices of high quality were distributed during the camp.

The devices distributed during the camp included wheelchairs, walkers, wheel-bearing commodes, hearing aids, spectacles, silicone foam pillows, spinal support belts, knee braces, cervical collars, and other assistive kits.

He added that more assistive devices have been provided to senior citizens in the last 8 months than what the previous government provided in 5 years.

On the occasion, the Cabinet Minister paid tribute to Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli Ji and said that the Delhi government is committed to giving due respect to great personalities, brave women and martyrs of society.

He noted that, for the first time, the names of such distinguished figures are being included in Delhi government's official list of honoured personalities -- figures who were never recognised by any previous government.

The Social Welfare Minister urged people to inform the department if any senior citizen in their home or neighbourhood requires assistive devices due to age or physical condition.

He said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed that every senior citizen should receive the full benefit of Delhi government welfare schemes.

He stated that the government is dedicated to the convenience and safety of senior citizens.

Regular camps are being organised to provide high-quality devices. Air-conditioners have been installed in recreation centres of old-age homes for the summer, he said.

He said he celebrated Diwali at the Bindapur Old Age Home and during Seva Pakhwada, devices worth Rs 8 lakh were distributed, and the Savitribai Phule Old Age Home in Paschim Vihar was also gifted upgraded facilities.

Ravinder Indraj said that the department considers it its moral responsibility to ensure that assistive devices reach every household in need.

Continuous monitoring is being done to ensure that eligible elderly and persons with disabilities receive these benefits without any hindrance. Regular assessment camps will be organised so that no needy person is left out, he said.

