Delhi CM announces Rs 1.5 Cr for Pratika Rawal; DDCA adds ₹50 lakh after World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a reward of Rs 1.5 crore for right-handed opener Pratika Rawal, who was part of India’s title-winning squad at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) also confirmed an additional Rs 50 lakh prize for Pratika in recognition of her contribution to India’s historic triumph.

Pratika was felicitated by the Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday in the presence of her father Pradeep Rawal, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

The young batter represented Delhi in age-group and senior domestic tournaments before moving to Railways ahead of last season.

Pratika was one of India’s standout performers in the tournament, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 308 runs in seven games, averaging 51.33.

“Today, Chief Minister welcomed Ms. Pratika Rawal, the talented young player of the Indian women’s cricket team, at Jansewa Sadan. Our promising daughter Pratika has brought glory to Delhi. Honouring her commitment to sports and outstanding performance, the Delhi government will award her a cash prize of ₹1.5 crore,” the CM wrote on X.

“Pratika is a living embodiment of young Delhi’s energy, courage, and the feminine power of the new India. Her journey shows that Delhi not only gives birth to dreams but also gives them wings. Heartfelt best wishes for her bright future,” she added.

Pratika missed the business end of the World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury in India’s final group-stage match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Despite being bound to a wheelchair, she joined her teammates in the on-field celebrations after the title win and participated in subsequent felicitations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

--IANS

nr/hs