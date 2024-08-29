Indian sports
J·Aug 29, 2024, 01:19 pm
CM Pushkar Dhami honours four players of Uttarakhand who participated in Paris Olympics
J·Dec 13, 2023, 07:42 pm
Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, Satwik-Chirag for Khel Ratna
J·Oct 02, 2023, 06:47 am
Asian Games: Vithya Ramraj levels with PT Usha's women's 400 m hurdles national record
J·Sep 28, 2023, 07:45 am
"This Silver medal is dedicated to people of Manipur": Asian Games silver medallist Roshibina Devi
J·Sep 24, 2023, 06:12 am
"They have made our nation proud": Union HM Shah hails India's shooting trio
