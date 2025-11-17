Anupam Kher says, he lost control on language after scary touch down in an in-flight video with Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor-director Anupam Kher, who was last seen in ‘Metro... In Dino’, recently met Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

On Monday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video from the flight cabin. The video featured the two gentlemen sitting next to each other, as the actor lavished praise on the cricketer, and called him a wonderful human being.

He said in the video, “So, it was wonderful traveling with you, my friend. You are a wonderful person and we had a great experience. Absolutely. The plane touched down and took off again. So, I thought I will remember him in any case because I am a great admirer of this gentleman. But as you can hear, the flight touched down and took off again. You are very brave unlike me. But lovely, you are a great, great player and a wonderful human being. God bless you. My love to you and your family. Enjoy”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Dearest @ajinkyarahane ! It was so wonderful to travel with you from Delhi to Mumbai! Have always been an admirer of you as an ace player. But loved your humility and grace as a person too! Sorry! Me and my language was fine and decent till our plane touched down and then suddenly took off again. That scary moment didn’t allow me to be a gentleman and some nice Shudh Hindi words came out of my mouth. But the brighter side is that we both will remember each other for more than one reason now. Love and prayers always! Jai Hind! #Cricket #Actor #FanClub (sic)”.

Ajinkya Rahane is one of India’s best test cricket players. Over 85 Tests, he has scored 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties. His highest Test score is 188, and he is known for his calm, technically sound batting, especially on challenging overseas tracks. In terms of captaincy, his most significant achievement came during India’s 2020–21 Test series in Australia. When he stepped in as stand-in captain, India secured a historic win, including a memorable victory in the 4th Test at Brisbane, breaking Australia’s long unbeaten performance at home.

