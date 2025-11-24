Mallikarjun Kharge lauds Indian team on winning Women's Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has lauded the Indian women's kabaddi team for winning the title in the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35–28 in the final. This is India’s second straight World Cup title and further proves their strength in the sport.

The 83-year-old Kharge said the victory was the result of the strength and determination of the players.

"India celebrates World Cup glory, led by the strength and determination of our daughters! Many congratulations to the Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team on winning Kabaddi World Cup 2025, your second straight title — after a superb 35–28 win over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka," Kharge said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"You’ve made a billion hearts proud with your grit, skill, and ingenuity. This victory will inspire countless youngsters to dream bigger and chase greatness," wrote Kharge in his post.

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semifinals, where they defeated Iran 33–21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in the semi-final.

A total of 11 countries took part in the tournament, showing how quickly women’s kabaddi is growing around the world. The Indian women topped Group A standings with eight points from four wins in four matches, with hosts Bangladesh finishing second in the table with six points from three wins. Thailand, Urangda, and Germany were the other teams in Group A.

--IANS

bsk/