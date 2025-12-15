Delhi govt intensifies enforcement drive against illegal drug traders

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh ordered the stepping up of action against illegal drug trade, directing officials of the Drugs Control Department to conduct a special inspection and enforcement drive at Bhagirath Palace near the Red Fort, an official said.

The intensified action is in line with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta–led Delhi government’s firm resolve to ensure the availability of safe, effective and quality medicines for the public, the official said in a statement.

“Ensuring the availability of safe and quality medicines is non-negotiable. We have zero tolerance for spurious, substandard or illegally sold drugs and medical devices. Strict enforcement drives and coordinated actions with law enforcement agencies will continue across Delhi to protect public health,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

During the special enforcement drive, departmental teams carried out 27 inspections of wholesale drug dealers operating in the area.

As a result, over 10 firms were found to be contravening provisions of the Drugs Rules, and necessary action has been initiated against the defaulting firms under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, said the statement.

To verify compliance with prescribed quality and safety standards, 204 samples of syrups, medicines, cotton and other surgical items were lifted during the inspections and sent for sample test and analysis, it said.

During the drive at Bhagirath Palace, one shop was booked for the sale of medical devices/surgical items without a valid licence, a clear violation of the Medical Devices Rules. Appropriate action is being taken against the erring firm.

Earlier in another enforcement drive, acting on specific inputs received from the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi Police, a joint team of the Drugs Control Department and Delhi Police conducted a late-night raid at a drug trading premises at Teliwara in Sadar Bazar.

The operation led to the detection and seizure of a large quantity of counterfeit and spurious medicines and anti-fungal cream from one of the drug traders.

During the raid, the premises were found to be operating without a valid drug licence, and the person in charge failed to produce any purchase or sale records. Physical verification revealed large quantities of fake branded topical formulations stocked for sale and distribution.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized counterfeit medicines were being supplied to adjacent states and neighbouring countries, the statement said.

In view of this, the Drugs Control Departments of the concerned neighbouring states have been formally informed about the malpractice for necessary vigilance and coordinated action.

The Health Minister reiterated that the Delhi government remains fully committed to strict regulatory oversight and the protection of public health.

Such intensified enforcement drives will continue across the city to curb the sale of spurious, substandard and illegally sold drugs and medical devices, he said.

