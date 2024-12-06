Govt should listen to farmers demands Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi: As the farmers gather at the Shambhu border to start their march to Delhi with a charter of 12 demands, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said that the central government should listen to the demands of farmers.

"The government should understand and listen to the demands of farmers. The government should not give false hopes to the farmers," Gogoi told ANI.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said that the government should accept the demands of the farmers.

"The government should accept the demands of the farmers and hold talks with them...The farmers are protesting because their demands are not being met," Ram Gopal Yadav said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that it is unfortunate that the farmers continue to fight and the BJP continues to ignore them.

"BJP is an anti-farmer government and the government which brought the three black laws...Even the Vice President of India has publically rebuked the Agriculture Minister that he should live up to the promises and commitments made to the farmers," Chaturvedi said.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that a group of 100 farmers will move towards Delhi peacefully.

"The central and state governments told the Supreme Court that they have a problem with farmers moving towards Delhi on tractors... A group of 100 farmers will move towards Delhi peacefully. We have no intention of breaking the barricades... We hope that the government will allow us to move towards Delhi and protest peacefully... The doors for talks are open from the farmers' side. We have been saying that if the government wants to talk, then show us the letter of the central government or the CM office of Haryana or Punjab," Pandher said.

The Police have barricaded the Ambala-Delhi border as the farmers will leave from Shambhu Border for Delhi at 1 pm today. Their protest centres on several demands, including a legal assurance of a minimum support price (MSP).

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a 5-member committee to address and find a solution to the ongoing farmers' agitation in the regions of Noida and Greater Noida.

According to an official release, the committee will be chaired by IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, who is the Principal Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development in Uttar Pradesh.

The committee will consist of 5 members, which indicates a small but focused team with the expertise to handle the matter efficiently. (ANI)