Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Sep 04, 2024, 10:49 am

"Will govt apologise for bulldozer operation that was going on till now?" SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Aug 31, 2024, 07:46 am

EC seeks report on SP's complaint of bias in posting of officials ahead of UP Assembly bypolls

John DoeJ
·Aug 13, 2024, 09:05 am

"Siding with criminals is in DNA of Samajwadi Party" says BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

John DoeJ
·Aug 09, 2024, 08:41 am

SP MP Jaya Bachan demands apology from Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Aug 03, 2024, 12:40 pm

Akhilesh Yadav presses for DNA test in Ayodhya gang-rape case, BSP supremo Mayawati hits back

John DoeJ
·Jul 30, 2024, 07:53 am

"Yogi ne Delhi ko gaccha diya hai...": SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on CM Yogi's remarks

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Jul 18, 2024, 07:06 am

SP's Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at UP BJP govt, pitches monsoon offer for 100 MLAs

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Jul 06, 2024, 02:34 pm

Akhilesh Yadav calls arrests made by UP govt in Hathras incident "conspiracy", demands judicial inquiry

John DoeJ
·Jul 03, 2024, 01:04 pm

"Hathras incident occurred due to negligence of administration...." says Faizabad SP MP Awadhesh Singh

John DoeJ
·Jul 02, 2024, 11:16 am

I.N.D.I.A. will do away with EVMs when it comes to power: Akhilesh Yadav

John DoeJ
·Jul 02, 2024, 07:25 am

"Hoye wahi jo Ram rachi rakha...": Akhilesh Yadav's dig over Ayodhya win during LS speech

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Jun 06, 2024, 08:52 am

"Expectations in democracy should always thrive", says SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on forming govt at centre

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·May 28, 2024, 02:43 pm

BJP candidate Ravi Kishan calls Shashi Tharoor "angrez aadmi"

John DoeJ
·May 26, 2024, 09:12 am

'I.N.D.I.A. bloc will amend Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims,' claims PM Modi

John DoeJ
·May 26, 2024, 07:41 am

"I grew up washing cup plates, serving tea; relationship between Modi and 'Chai' is deep": PM Modi in Mirzapur

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·May 23, 2024, 09:32 am

"If Hindus are entitled to reservation, then why not Muslims? says Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan

