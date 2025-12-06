Cong, SP call Humayun Kabir 'BJP's agent', accuse him of fueling division

New Delhi: Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's decision to lay the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid structure in West Bengal's Murshidabad has sparked a major political storm, as Congress and Samajwadi Party accused him of being an "agent of the BJP" and of attempting to divide people by injecting religious issues into politics.

The development comes as December 6, Saturday, marks the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, adding further sensitivity to the matter.

Kabir recently announced that he would lay the foundation stone for the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6, a declaration that immediately drew criticism and was followed by concerns flagged by Raj Bhawan over law and order.

His move ultimately led to his suspension from the Trinamool Congress.

Both the Congress and SP strongly criticised the announcement, alleging that Kabir was "trying to spread hatred in the nation" at a time when communal issues remain highly charged.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Imran Masood said, "Look at Humayun Kabir's history -- he is an agent of the BJP. He contested elections on a BJP ticket in 2019 and is now doing exactly what the BJP does -- spreading hatred in the country. A mosque is a place of worship. If he were a true Muslim, then why did he contest elections on a BJP ticket in 2019?"

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider also expressed strong disapproval, telling IANS, "A mosque is a place of worship, just as a temple is a place of prayer. Using mosques or temples for political purposes is highly condemnable. No individual should politicise such matters. The Samajwadi Party neither engages in politics on these issues nor respects those who do, and we do not agree with their views."

Haider further stated that Kabir had been issued notices multiple times by the Trinamool Congress for his statements and added, "At a time when the BJP is focussed on dividing the nation, such people are only helping that party."

Emphasising the importance of unity, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai urged collective focus on national priorities.

"At this time, the country needs to move forward together. People must come together strongly to address education, unemployment, inflation, and corruption," he told IANS.

