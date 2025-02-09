Daring, Dashing Rahul To Dive Soon To Eternity?

Daring, Dashing, Diabolic Rahul Gandhi To Dive Soon To Eternity?: Daring, Dashing, Daredevil, Determined, Desperate, Desperado, Dominating, Dangling-No, Rahul Gandhi hellbent to see / experience "equality for all" in real sense of the term without flaunting falsehood, false promises, fake assurances, "crap" promises, "fake" truths, imaginative sky-high tales comprising only falsehoods to cajole, coax "gullible" people of all hues continues his spree in full swing with utmost gusto to win maximum support amid "all" with full enterprises in his full command. Seeing his overt enthusiasm in winning over masses all hues all throughout the country because of his "frank submissions for the country's masses of all hues about what they really deserve as the citizens of Bharat / India and what all they are being openly denied of deliberately so that to get them, they obsequiously keep lingering on the powers that are to cater their elephantine ego that are never satiated / satisfied. To lend full credibility to all that is described above this will be literally tested if Rahul Gandhi succeeds in "winning West Bengal in the coming assembly elections in that state and forms state government there, the 1st since the Congress was in power there last time in 1977 after which, the party lost in that year's state assembly elections never to be in power again". If Rahul Gandhi succeeds in motivating, mobilising, manoeuvring the West Bengal-masses to exercise their full-fledged electoral franchise in his favour, it will truly be a shot in the arm of / boost to the Congress as also, Rahul Gandhi. Inference: Daring, Dashing Rahul To Dive Soon.