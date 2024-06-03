West Bengal Elections
J·Jun 03, 2024, 06:57 am
Central Armed Police Force's 400 companies to remain positioned in West Bengal till June 19
J·Jun 02, 2024, 12:30 pm
Mamata Banerjee rejects exit poll predictions, urges Trinamool workers to stay strong
J·Jun 01, 2024, 09:20 am
Sporadic incidents of violence mar final phase of voting in Bengal
J·May 25, 2024, 03:58 pm
"Around 200 people attacked us with lathis, stones": BJP candidate from Jhargram, Pranat Tudu
J·May 25, 2024, 11:52 am
Bengal BJP candidate Pranat Tudu 'attacked' in Jhargram during sixth phase polls
J·May 25, 2024, 10:55 am
49.2 pc voter turnout recorded in Phase 6 till 3 pm, West Bengal leads with 70.19 pc
J·May 25, 2024, 06:55 am
LS polls: West Bengal records 36.88 pc voter turnout till 11 am, Jharkhand at 27.80 pc
J·Jan 04, 2024, 03:15 pm
I.N.D.I.A bloc in turmoil as Congress and TMC clash over seat sharing in Bengal
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.