BLO protests before Bengal CEO's office in Kolkata is 'TMC-orchestrated circus': BJP

Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Tuesday that the protest by a section of the booth-level officers (BLOs) involved in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal in front of the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata for two consecutive days is nothing but a "Trinamool Congress-orchestrated circus to intimidate a Constitutional body and sabotage the democracy".

The West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the photos and videos related to the BLO protests that have surfaced during the last two days clearly indicate the "assembly of a motley crew of Trinamool Congress proxies spewing venomous slogans against the West Bengal CEO, Manoj Kumar Agarwal".

"The Conspirators are key Trinamool Congress associates. They are targeting key ECI Officials like Manoj Kumar Agarwal and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar for simply doing their sacred duty; ensuring free and fair elections," the LoP said.

He had also raised questions on how many among the protesters were actually BLOs.

"In reality, this was a staged drama by Trinamool Congress's foot soldiers. Trinamool Congress's playbook is crystal clear. When they cannot have their treacherous ways, they bully the referee! Attacking the ECI, a pillar of our Constitution, is not 'protest'; it is treason against the people's mandate. They have tried every dirty trick, from bogus voter lists to poll violence, and now this?" LoP Adhikari said.

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, too, had issued a social media statement on Tuesday evening, accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "having levelled up to bullying the BLOs and threatening the state Chief Electoral Officer".

"The caretaker CM, still on notice period, mind you, has now levelled up from bullying BLOs to threatening the CEO. Iconic. With barely six months left in her final tenure, she's suddenly the grand authority on everyone else's future! Her pot of sins is overflowing, her empathy for BLOs is non-existent, and she'll derail the SIR if that's what it takes. But she won't succeed. As for people's trauma? It doesn't even register on her radar," Malviya said in an X post.

--IANS

src/khz