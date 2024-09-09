TMC
Sep 09, 2024, 06:32 AM
Supreme Court denies Abhishek Banerjee's plea against ED summons in WB schools job scam case
Aug 28, 2024, 09:06 AM
"BJP is trying to defame Bengal," CM Mamata Banerjee condemns 12-hour "Bengal Bandh"
Aug 11, 2024, 09:51 AM
"My mind will never say that he has done anything," says Kolkata rape-murder case accused's mother
Jul 02, 2024, 10:58 AM
Government using two crutches of TDP, JD(U): Opposition
Jul 01, 2024, 02:11 PM
BJP paid heavy price for throttling voice of one MP: Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha on her expulsion
Jul 01, 2024, 08:04 AM
"Jungle-raj kaisa hota hai? Mamata-raj jaisa hota hai": BJP's Gaurav Bhatia attacks TMC over Chopra incident
Jun 08, 2024, 01:56 PM
TMC MLA assaults restaurant owner for 'abusing' Abhishek Banerjee, apologises
May 27, 2024, 08:17 AM
BJP against Muslim reservation to protect SC, ST, OBC quota: CM Yogi
May 25, 2024, 04:13 PM
Attempt To Threaten Sages Like Time Of Ravana: Yogi On Mamata's Remark On Bharat Sevashram
May 24, 2024, 03:47 PM
'Unconstitutional Decision By TMC Scrapped By Calcutta HC:' CM Yogi On Cancellation Of OBC Certificates In Bengal
May 19, 2024, 02:24 PM
Kharge's posters defaced in front of Bengal Congress HQ after his snub at Adhir
May 12, 2024, 10:21 AM
New video claims 70 women received money to take part in Sandeshkhali protest
Apr 23, 2024, 02:44 PM
Yusuf Sweeps Muslims
Mar 26, 2024, 01:27 PM
'Mamata should first identify own father,' BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's remark draws TMC ire
Mar 23, 2024, 12:44 PM
TMC terms CBI raids at Mahua Moitra's premises as 'vendetta politics'; BJP hits back
Mar 13, 2024, 11:39 AM
Mamata disowns brother after he expressed displeasure over ticket distribution in Howrah