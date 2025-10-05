BJP takes out procession in Kolkata, slams Mamata govt over electrocution deaths

Kolkata, Oct 5 (IANS) BJP leaders and workers led Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari led a procession in Kolkata on Sunday, targeting the West Bengal government over recent electrocution deaths in the city.

Adhikari also slammed the state government for holding the Durga Puja carnival on Sunday at a time when northern Bengal has been battered by torrential rain which caused massive landslides, killing at least 20 people.

The procession was organised by cultural organisation ‘Khola Haowa’, which is BJP's think tank in West Bengal. After Kolkata Police denied permission, the organisation had filed a petition at Calcutta High Court which granted permission for the protest rally on Sunday.

“About 10 people died after coming in contact with exposed electric wires in waterlogged streets in Kolkata on September 23. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should have postponed the Durga puja carnival in view of the tragedy. She should have tendered her resignation following the incident," said Adhikari.

The procession was held from College Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata.

Later, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for going ahead with the puja carnival.

"The CM should not have attended the carnival, following the reports of deaths of so many people in Darjeeling Hills earlier in the day. This shows the insensitive attitude of the TMC government," said Bhattacharya.

Reacting to the statements of the BJP leaders, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the BJP is indulging in cheap politics over deaths in north Bengal.

"The BJP has no other work than to attack the state government over an event which attracts global recognition," said Ghosh.

Around 116 award-winning Durga Puja committees are taking part in the puja carnival.

--IANS

sch/pgh