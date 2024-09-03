Suvendu Adhikari
J·Sep 03, 2024, 11:34 am
West Bengal Legislative Assembly passes Aparajita anti-rape bill
J·Aug 10, 2024, 05:30 am
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI enquiry into the RG Kar Medical College death case
J·May 12, 2024, 10:21 am
New video claims 70 women received money to take part in Sandeshkhali protest
J·Mar 02, 2024, 08:01 am
PM Modi traverses West Bengal's rally venue in hoodless vehicle
J·Feb 20, 2024, 06:24 am
BJP, CPI(M) Delegations Halted on Way to Sandeshkhali Amid Violence
J·Feb 15, 2024, 12:14 pm
"Plight of Bengal women not on her list of priorities": Poonawala hits out at Mamata amid protests over Sandeshkhali
J·Jan 27, 2024, 02:49 pm
Weird Cameo
J·Jan 18, 2024, 11:54 am
Calcutta High Court allows TMC's harmony rally on Jan 22, directs state to ensure no breach of peace
J·Dec 20, 2023, 09:39 am
As Modi-Mamata meet in Delhi, Bengal LoP storms into state secretariat
J·Dec 09, 2023, 04:55 am
Moitra's expulsion a 'curse of Mother Kali': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
J·Oct 03, 2023, 08:14 am
BJP's Suvendu calls for strict action against "fake job card holders" in Bengal amid TMC MGNREGA protest
J·Sep 17, 2023, 04:17 am
CBI sets the cat among sleeping pigeons as it resurrects Narada case
J·Sep 10, 2023, 06:46 am
Dhupguri bypoll result lesson for disgruntled Cong, CPI(M) workers: Suvendu Adhikari
J·Jul 27, 2023, 10:01 am
Suvendu Adhikari approaches SC against Calcutta HC’s removal of protection from FIR
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
West Bengal BJP organises TMC protest rally
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Blast near Suvendu Adhikari's ancestral house leaves three people dead
