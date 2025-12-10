'Will field candidates against Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari': Humayun Kabir

Kolkata, Dec 10 (IANS) The new party to be floated by now-suspended Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir will be fielding candidates against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, in the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

“As I have already said, I will be fielding candidates from minority dominated constituencies in the state. However, my party will be 100 per cent secular in nature. I have also decided to field candidates both in Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata against the Chief Minister and in Nandigram against the leader of the opposition,” Kabir told media persons on Wednesday.

He also said that he is open to an alliance with any other political forces in the state, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress.

Kabir will be announcing his new political party on December 22. On that day, he will also announce the names of the new political party's office-bearers. In all probability, the name of the new political outfit will be the 'National Conservative Party', which Kabir had neither denied nor confirmed when asked.

Meanwhile, the donation received by “West Bengal Islamic Fund of India,” the trust that would run the Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district, as planned by Kabir, has already crossed Rs 3 crore.

Out of the amount, a little over Rs 2.57 crore has been raised through online donations by scanning the QR code. The remaining are in the form of cash donations. The manual counting of currencies received as cash donations for the mosque is still on. So far, the currencies of only six trunks of 11 trunks filled with cash donations have been completed till Tuesday night.

The proposed Babri Mosque at Beldanga will be in line with the original construction at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Kabir had already announced that the total budget of the project will be Rs 300 crore. A school and a hospital will also be set up at the mosque-adjacent land.

--IANS

src/dpb