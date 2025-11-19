Calcutta HC grants permission to Adhikari to hold meeting at Burdwan's Memari on Nov 21

Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) In a setback to the Mamata Banerjee government, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted permission to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, to hold a public meeting at Memari in East Burdwan district on November 21, rejecting the state's objection for the same. However, Justice Krishna Rao has imposed several conditions for holding the meeting.

The judge, while allowing Suvendu's rally, said that the meeting can be held at the Uday Sangha Club ground in East Burdwan district's Memari area.

The High Court also ordered that the meeting can be held from 2 pm to 7 pm. It further directed the police and administration to take care of the security on the road leading to the meeting venue of the LoP.

The court also said that Suvendu Adhikari can hold the meeting with a maximum of 5,000 supporters. At the same time, the judge has ordered that the fire department should have two fire engines available during the meeting.

It may be noted that before approaching the Calcutta High Court, the BJP had applied for permission to the police for the meeting in Memari. However, the police rejected that application stating that the security arrangements needed for this meeting could not be provided at this time. Following this, the saffron camp approached the High Court.

Earlier, the BJP similarly approached the High Court to get permission for Suvendu's meetings in various places.

A few days ago, Suvendu joined the BJP's procession from Baranilpur to Curzon Gate in East Burdwan district. Initially, the BJP wanted to hold the procession on November 5. But, the saffron camp approached the High Court after not getting permission from the state administration.

The state government argued that November 5 was the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and on that day, many people gather in that area. Therefore, permission for the procession could not be given.

Then the BJP agreed to change the date of the procession and accordingly on November 9, the party held a procession from Baranilpur to Curzon Gate.

