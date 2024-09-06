Calcutta High Court
J·Sep 06, 2024, 10:03 am
SC says no to Sandip Ghosh plea
J·Aug 19, 2024, 08:01 am
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh conveys the message of junior doctors to the CBI
J·Aug 13, 2024, 08:23 am
Calcutta HC seed red on reappointment of ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, asks him to seek leave
J·Jul 30, 2024, 08:01 am
SC grants bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in alleged cattle smuggling case
J·May 27, 2024, 08:17 am
BJP against Muslim reservation to protect SC, ST, OBC quota: CM Yogi
J·May 22, 2024, 01:08 pm
Calcutta HC scraps OBC status of several classes in Bengal; Mamata says will not accept order
J·May 03, 2024, 01:37 pm
Jobless teachers stage protest in West Bengal, SSC chief says commission will try to help deserving ones
J·Mar 11, 2024, 12:15 pm
SC refuses to interfere with Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe in Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to attack on ED
J·Feb 19, 2024, 10:57 am
Sandeshkhali: Calcutta High Court refuses urgent hearing of PIL seeking protection for women
J·Jan 18, 2024, 11:54 am
Calcutta High Court allows TMC's harmony rally on Jan 22, directs state to ensure no breach of peace
J·Dec 12, 2023, 06:29 am
Sharp decline in number of water bodies in Kolkata raises concern
J·Sep 22, 2023, 06:59 pm
School jobs scam: No coercive action against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Cal HC tells ED
J·Sep 14, 2023, 03:18 pm
Calcutta HC dismisses lower court order for joint probe into Kuntal Ghosh’s letter
J·Sep 14, 2023, 01:36 pm
ED gets verbal assurance from Calcutta HC against coercive police action in file download case
J·Sep 14, 2023, 10:20 am
Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
J·Sep 14, 2023, 06:22 am
Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to frame guidelines on compensation for acid attack victims
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.