Bengal: Petitioner’s lawyer to move SC to challenge Calcutta HC order on appointment of primary teachers’ case

Kolkata, Dec 3 (IANS) The division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed the verdict of a single-judge bench, which had cancelled the appointment of 32,000 primary teachers in state-run schools.

However, lawyer Tarunjyoti Tiwari, who appeared for the petitioners, clearly said that he will now move the Supreme Court challenging the order.

Tiwari, who is also a member of the West Bengal BJP's Legal Cell, is the main lawyer in this case.

Tiwari said, “I have complete faith in the court. The court has heard all the parties. We had asked for a stay. However, the judge did not grant a stay (the jobs). The judge also spoke about corruption. But the main issue was sentiment. The corruption did not win here. The investigation will continue. We will now go to the Supreme Court.”

On May 12, 2023, the Calcutta High Court ordered the cancellation of 32,000 primary teacher jobs in the state.

The court passed the order acting on petitions filed by some candidates alleging that many secured recommendations for appointments despite ranking much lower in the recruitment examinations.

The state government challenged that order at the division bench.

During the single bench order, Tiwari had questioned the entire interview procedure.

He said that there was a flaw in the entire interview process, and that is why the single bench had cancelled the jobs.

Meanwhile, another lawyer, Kaustav Bagchi, who is also a BJP leader, spoke in favour of challenging the High Court order in the Apex court.

He wrote on his social media, “With full respect and deference to the judges, I say that corruption cannot be given legal validity for the sake of sentiment. I can say with confidence that this verdict will not stand. It cannot stand. If this verdict stands, it will create a strange and terrible precedent.”

