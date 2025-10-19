'Faced repeated attacks from illegal Bangladeshi Muslims': Suvendu Adhikari on protests in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 19 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday faced protests from a section of people at Raidighi in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

People banged their hands on the car he was travelling in and shouted slogans against him when he was travelling in the district to inaugurate Kali Puja.

The incident comes a day after the convoy of BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was attacked in North Bengal by miscreants and weeks after the serious attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and party MLA Shankar Ghosh.

It may be recalled that in August, Adhikari's convoy was attacked in the Cooch Behar district of North Bengal, where he had gone to lead a protest rally.

On Sunday, several people, including women, held protests in Raidighi the moment Adhikari's convoy entered the area. They protested against the Centre’s move to stop funds for 100 days' work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in West Bengal. However, no major damage to the convoy was reported, and Adhikari was also not injured in the attack.

The LoP wrote on X, "In South 24 Parganas district, today I faced repeated attacks from illegal Bangladeshi Muslims. The obstruction, vandalism and chaos was orchestrated by none other than TMC Zila Parishad Member Rekha Gazi with the aid and support of SP Koteswara Rao. Several attempts were made to stop my car, at least at seven locations, and an attack took place right in front of Lalpur Madrasa."

He said, "This is a social event (inauguration of Kali Puja). All Hindus have come to the event. I have come as a Hindu. I did not come here to ask for votes for the party. I did not come with our party flag. They are trying to stop me on the road. They are banging the cars. They are standing in front of cars in protest. I have come here to attend a religious programme. I did not come here as a BJP leader."

The BJP leader alleged that infiltrators have entered the area and are making attempts to destroy democracy.

"Actually, these people, who are mainly illegal infiltrators are wary of their fate due to the SIR process, so they are venting out their anger. This region is adjacent to Bangladesh & the close proximity has allowed them to settle down here with the help of the infiltrator friendly TMC Eco system," he said on X.

"Can't a Hindu participate in any religious event in the State of West Bengal freely, without facing obstructions from the radicals? They can't intimidate me, I will be back during Jagadhatri Puja as well.

"This is the reason why you, who are the original residents of this district, are not able to practice your religion and cultural events properly. Those who have money are being forced to sell their land and move to Sonarpur, Baruipur and Kolkata. In fact, the way the number of Hindus is decreasing in Bangladesh, Hindus are on the verge of disappearing," said Adhikari.

