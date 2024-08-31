West Bengal Politics
J·Aug 31, 2024, 01:09 pm
"Fake narratives are being spread...CBI must answer": TMC leader Shashi Panja
J·Aug 28, 2024, 10:26 am
Bengal Bandh: BJP's Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar's car gheraoed in Siliguri
J·Aug 28, 2024, 08:04 am
"There is no democracy here": Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar attacks Mamata Banerjee
J·Aug 19, 2024, 10:36 am
"Is this happening in Bengal only," RJD's Manoj Jha hits back at West Bengal Governor
J·Aug 10, 2024, 05:30 am
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI enquiry into the RG Kar Medical College death case
J·Jul 27, 2024, 12:56 pm
"Every CM was given their due time to speak": Nirmala Sitharaman refutes Mamata Banerjee's claim
J·Jul 01, 2024, 05:48 am
"Didi's West Bengal unsafe for women": BJP's JP Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee-led government
J·May 27, 2024, 11:04 am
"My Name Will Never Be Erased": Mamata Banerjee's Controversial Statement
J·May 20, 2024, 02:47 pm
"Pay money, get a job in West Bengal": PM Modi slams CM Mamata Banerjee
J·May 12, 2024, 03:43 pm
TMC files complaint with EC against NCW chief for 'conspiring' in Sandeshkhali incidents
J·May 12, 2024, 01:16 pm
"TMC MLAs threatening Hindus for vote bank politics: PM Modi
J·May 12, 2024, 10:46 am
PM lying about Sandeshkhali, but mum on molestation allegation against Governor, says Mamata Banerjee
J·Apr 21, 2024, 10:59 am
BJP targeting me, Abhishek, we are not safe, says Mamata Banerjee: Lok Sabha Elections 2024
J·Apr 11, 2024, 08:31 am
At Kolkata Eid gathering, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says will not accept CAA, NRC, UCC
J·Apr 07, 2024, 01:18 pm
Central agencies asking TMC leaders to join BJP or face action, says Mamata Banerjee
J·Mar 27, 2024, 11:18 am
EC issues show-cause notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.