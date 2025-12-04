Will resign as Trinamool MLA by Dec 8, announce own party on Dec 22: Humayun Kabir

Kolkata: Humayun Kabir, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Bharatpur Assembly constituency in minority-dominated Murshidabad district in West Bengal, whose suspension from the party was officially announced on Thursday, will resign as an MLA by December 8 and announce his new political outfit on December 22.

“I will be resigning as the MLA of Bharatpur either on Friday or on Monday. Thereafter, I will be announcing my new political party on December 22. My schedule on December 6 regarding laying the foundation stone of Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district will remain the same,” Kabir said shortly after West Bengal Municipal Affairs & Urban Development Minister and the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, officially announced Kabir's suspension from the party.

However, he claimed that he came to know of his suspension decision from the media only, and he had not received any intimation in the matter from the party leadership so far.

“No one from the party had officially intimated me. Neither have I received any written communication in the matter from anyone in the party. I have a lot of things to say. I will say that only after I officially receive the suspension letter from the party," Kabir said.

Incidentally, the suspension decision was announced on the day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was slated to address an anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rally at Baharampur town in Murshidabad district.

Earlier, while announcing the party’s decision to suspend Kabir, Firhad Hakim said that by declaring the construction of the Babri Mosque, Kabir had tried to reignite the bitter memories of the original Babri Mosque at Ayodhya.

“We feel that the BJP had some role to play in his recent activities. We also feel that the BJP is trying to ignite divisive politics by keeping Kabir in the forefront,” Hakim added.

In the past, Kabir had been cautioned several times by the Trinamool Congress leadership for alleged anti-party activities and making public comments causing embarrassment for the leadership. Now, finally, on Thursday, Trinamool Congress announced his suspension from the party.

--IANS