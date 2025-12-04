'Politics of riots' won't be accepted, CM Mamata's reaction after Trinamool suspends MLA over 'Babri Masjid' plan

Kolkata, Dec 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that the people of Murshidabad will never accept "politics of riots". Her remarks came hours after her party, the Trinamool Congress, suspended Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir for allegedly pursuing communal politics over his plan to lay the foundation of a mosque on the lines of the demolished Babri Masjid in the state's Murshidabad district.

Addressing a public meeting in Berhampore in Murshidabad district, CM Banerjee said: "Trinamool Congress does not practise communal politics and is firmly against it. We cannot forget the history of Murshidabad. Siraj-ud-Daulah is revered in every home here. This district is the land of the Nawabs. It has holy places of all religions. People remember Siraj. The people of Murshidabad will not accept the politics of riots."

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress suspended rebel party MLA Humayun Kabir following his announcement that he would lay the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Murshidabad district’s Beldanga on December 6, drawing sharp criticism from within the party's ranks.

Speaking at the rally, the Chief Minister said: “Murshidabad has always upheld unity. This is the land where history teaches us that betrayal brings ruin and harmony brings strength. We will protect that harmony and safeguard communal amity at any cost.”

Meanwhile, CM Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in religious politics ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls and attempting to polarise communities.

“The BJP is playing the religion card over the SIR issue. More than half of those who died in SIR-related incidents were Hindus. Don’t cut the very branch you are sitting on,” she said, warning that divisive politics would ultimately hurt society at large.

She further said: “I will never allow NRC or detention camps in Bengal. Even if they slit my throat, no one will be driven out.”

CM Banerjee also emphasised that West Bengal would continue to be a safe and inclusive state for all communities, reiterating her government’s commitment to constitutional values.

“Waqf properties will not be encroached upon; ensuring the safety of minorities is my responsibility,” she said, stressing that her administration would act firmly against any attempt to disturb communal peace.

