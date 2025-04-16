CM Mamata Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation for Murshidabad Violence Victims

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protest over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Addressing the gathering at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Mamata said that she would ask the Secretary to file a report on it.

"I will ask Chief Secretary to get a report on it. The families of those who lost their lives in the violence will get Rs 10 lakh each. We don't see the religious identity of victims but their pain. Those who lost their houses will get Banglar Bari (a house scheme funded entirely by her government). For those whose shops were damaged, the Chief Secretary will take estimates and get the work done for them," CM Mamata said.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

The West Bengal Police said 150 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protesters and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

Mamata Banerjee also launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the recent Waqf Amendment and communal unrest, accusing the BJP-led government of pushing a divisive agenda and failing to secure India's borders.

"I want to challenge and tell the Government of India - why were you so hurried about the Waqf Amendment? Didn't you know the situation in Bangladesh? Bengal shares a border with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. I will be happy if it brings good to the country. But what is their plan? To engage in riots by using certain agencies that facilitate movement of people from there? I saw a tweet yesterday quoting Home Ministry sources that Bangladesh is involved in this. If that is the case, the Central government is responsible since BSF guards the borders, not us," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

"We believe in Sarva Dharma Samabhava. I believe in Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda. I request you to control if someone wants to create unrest in Bengal by getting agitated by the BJP's statement," she urged the gathering. (ANI)