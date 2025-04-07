Till the time Mamata Banerjee is in power, things will not get better: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

West Medinipur: Bharatiya Janta Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday targeted the West Bengal government in the state over corruption and violence against Hindu women and said that things will not get better in the state until TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is in power.

"Till the time Mamata Banerjee is in power, things will not get better in West Bengal. Many leaders from the TMC understand that 'Ram Rajya' will come to West Bengal, and hence, they joined processions (on Ram Navami)," Ghosh said.

"The way Ram Navami was celebrated in Bengal this time is an indicator of social, religious, and political change. The way injustice, corruption, and atrocities on women are happening in Bengal; attacks are taking place on the temples of Hindu... There were a few incidents of stone pelting, and the police should look into it; otherwise, the Hindus will prepare accordingly next time," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose interacted with people on the streets of Kolkata on the occasion of Ram Navami and said that it was observed in an atmosphere of peace and trust.

"On Shri Ram Navami day, HG himself went around parts of Kolkata, performing puja and interacting with people on the streets. People told HG that they were happy that the occasion passed off peacefully. Several of them complimented HG for his proactive approach whenever required. HG notes the alertness of all stakeholders, viz., the State Government, the Opposition parties, the security forces, the intelligence agencies and above all, the people in ensuring that Shri Ram Navami was observed in an atmosphere of peace and trust," Raj Bhavan Media Cell posted on X.

A Shobha Yatra was organised in West Bengal on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025 celebrations. (ANI)