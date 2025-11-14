Bihar mandate for development, not 'jungle raj', says Tripura CM

Agartala, Nov 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the people of Bihar unitedly stopped the return of "jungle raj" and voted for development under the NDA.

Reacting to the ongoing counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly election, Tripura Chief Minister claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards a significant victory in Bihar, asserting that people have rejected the "jungle raj and gundaraj associated with RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav".

He further said that West Bengal would be the next state where major political change is expected in the early next year's election.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration and laying the foundation stones for infrastructure and allied facilities of a private university on the outskirts of Agartala, CM Saha expressed confidence about the political trend in Bihar.

"In Bihar, a big victory is supposed to happen. I was there myself and had campaigned in three Assembly constituencies in the Champaran region. The information I have is that in all three seats, the NDA is leading. This is just the tip of the iceberg and shows what is coming," he said.

Congratulating the central leadership, he added, "I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the entire team under National BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for working together for this excellent result. Lalu ji (former Bihar CM) and others cannot return because everyone is aware of their crime and gundaraj, which people do not like."

CM Saha, former Tripura state President of BJP, said: "During my Bihar election campaign last month, I was 100 per cent sure that people of Bihar will never allow 'jungle raj' here again as they want development, which can be given only by the BJP."

Calling West Bengal the "next target of BJP", CM Saha said, "In Bengal, a change is going to happen. If Bengal can be freed, then the entire image of India will be totally different."

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid ongoing political discourse in several key states where the NDA is hoping to expand its influence.

A large number of BJP leaders, members and karyakartas celebrated the party's election victory in Bihar.

Former Minister Bhagaban Das, state BJP Vice-President Papia Datta, district President Asim Bhattacharjee and media-cell in-charge Sunit Sarkar, among others, attended the 'Bijoy Utsav' (festival of victory).

--IANS

sc/svn