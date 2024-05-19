Lalu Prasad Yadav
J·May 19, 2024, 07:02 am
"Lalu Yadav will never transfer power" Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary attacks RJD supremo
J·May 18, 2024, 03:13 pm
"I will give you my camel...": Lalu Prasad on PM Modi's 'buffalo' jibe on inheritance tax
J·May 15, 2024, 10:50 am
"Do not know his educational qualifications": BJP Chief JP Nadda asks Rahul Gandhi 'atleast read' Constitution
J·May 09, 2024, 10:22 am
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy makes big statment, says "4% Muslim reservation will remain"
J·May 07, 2024, 11:46 am
"Reservation is not religion based...": Lalu Prasad Yadav after PM Modi intensifies attack on INDIA bloc
J·May 07, 2024, 10:43 am
INDI alliance wants to snatch rights of SC, ST and OBC, says PM Modi on Lalu Yadav's Muslim reservation remark
J·Apr 12, 2024, 12:45 pm
"Cooking mutton in Sawan, hurting sentiments of people": PM Modi slams opposition leaders
J·Feb 03, 2024, 11:21 am
Land-for-Job Money Laundering Case: Court Reserves Decision on Amit Katyal's Interim Bail Plea
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP promoting actors who sing vulgar songs in Bhojpuri, says RJD leader
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Land-For-Job Case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti Get Bail In CBI Case
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP will not come to power in 2024: Lalu Yadav
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Snake has entered your home: Giriraj to Lalu
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Lalu Prasad's both sons set to return as Bihar ministers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu, raids 17 locations
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.