Rohini Acharya slams Tejashwi's aide Sanjay Yadav, challenges him to donate his kidney

Patna:Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Tuesday, has once again launched a sharp attack on Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, accusing him of humiliating her despite her sacrifice of donating a kidney to her father.

She also challenged the RJD MP Sanjay Yadav to donate his kidney to a needy patient.

In a post on her official X account, accompanied by an audio message, Rohini Acharya alleged that those who seek to gain political mileage in Lalu Prasad's name should first demonstrate genuine empathy.

"Those who want to do something in Lalu's name should stop showing false sympathy and instead come forward to donate their kidneys to the millions of poor people who are in need and are counting their last breaths in hospitals. Donate your kidneys in Lalu's name," she wrote.

She also challenged her critics to confront her openly: "Those who blame the married daughter who donated her kidney to her father should muster the courage to debate with me on an open platform. The noble act of donating kidneys to the needy should first be undertaken by those who call a daughter's donated kidney dirty, then by the so-called Haryanvi great men, sycophantic journalists, and abusive Haryanvi devotee trolls."

In a sharp rebuke, Rohini acharya added, "Those whose blood dries up at the thought of donating even a bottle of blood give sermons on donating kidneys?"

Rohini Acharya's remarks come amid ongoing internal strife within the RJD following the party's recent electoral defeat, with Sanjay Yadav facing heavy criticism from party workers and members of the Lalu family.

Earlier, on November 15, after the RJD's heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2022, left the family home and issued serious allegations before flying to Delhi.

She claimed that she was threatened to be beaten with slippers at the Lalu–Rabri residence and alleged that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Nemat Khan were behind it.

Rohini Acharya accused Tejashwi's aides of expelling her from the Lalu family.

Speaking to the media at Patna airport on November 15, Rohini Acharya said, "I have no family here anymore. Ask Sanjay Yadav, Rameez and Tejashwi Yadav why I am leaving home. They have expelled me."

She alleged that Tejashwi's advisors want to act like Chanakya but do not want to take responsibility for the party's defeat.

The entire country is asking why the party has reached this state, she said.

She added that RJD workers were questioning Sanjay Yadav's role in the Bihar election defeat and that raising these points led to her being threatened to be defamed, abused and beaten with slippers.

Rohini Acharya's exit has brought renewed attention to Sanjay Yadav, a native of Haryana and RJD Rajya Sabha MP, and Rameez Nemat Khan, a long-time aide of Tejashwi Yadav.

Rameez, originally from Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh, joined the RJD in 2016.

--IANS