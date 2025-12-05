Final day of Bihar Assembly Winter session witnesses political firestorm

Patna, Dec 5 (IANS) The final day of the Winter session of the Bihar Assembly was marked by high drama, heated exchanges, and sharp political attacks.

The House witnessed repeated uproars as ruling party leaders and the Opposition clashed over corruption allegations, governance issues, and election-related schemes.

As soon as Bihar Energy Minister and senior Janata Dal-United leader Bijendra Yadav began his speech targeting the Opposition, the political temperature in the House soared.

A statement made by the Minister triggered a massive uproar.

Yadav asserted that no fodder scam took place during Nitish Kumar's tenure and said the state government is fully capable of mobilising resources for public welfare projects.

However, the mere mention of the fodder scam provoked an immediate and fierce reaction from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs, who erupted in loud protests and slogans, further intensifying the already charged atmosphere.

When Minister Bijendra Yadav made remarks referencing former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD legislators stood up in unified protest.

The situation escalated rapidly, and in a combative tone, Minister Yadav warned, "If you speak too much, I will expose more."

This comment ignited a political storm, bringing the ruling NDA and the Opposition RJD face-to-face in a heated confrontation.

RJD members accused the Minister of making provocative statements, while the ruling NDA retaliated by claiming the Opposition was diverting attention from key issues and undermining the dignity of the House.

The dramatic clash highlighted once again that confrontations, taunts, and aggressive posturing remain deeply embedded in Bihar's political landscape—signalling that the conflict between the two sides may only escalate further.

Ruckus in the Legislative Council took place over women's employment scheme.

A similar confrontation unfolded in the Bihar Legislative Council, where RJD leaders targeted the Bihar government over the Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme.

The Opposition alleged that the scheme was an election ploy and accused the Bihar government of buying votes by distributing Rs 10,000 to each woman before the recent Assembly elections.

Opposition leaders -- including Sunil Kumar, Sandeep Saurabh, Urmila Thakur and others -- cornered the Bihar government, demanding answers and alleging misuse of public funds.

NDA leaders strongly countered the allegations made by the Opposition.

Ashok Choudhary, Dilip Jaiswal, and Neeraj Kumar hit back sharply, advising the Opposition to improve their behaviour, warning that otherwise they would get even lower votes than they already got in the recent Bihar Assembly election.

--IANS

ajk/khz