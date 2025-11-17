Saudi road accident: RJD leaders express grief over pilgrim deaths

Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav have expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Indian pilgrims in a bus accident near Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

The leaders conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and patience for those affected.

According to reports, a bus carrying pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Al Mufarrihat, located 27 kilometres from Medina, during Umrah.

The vehicle caught fire following the collision.

The accident resulted in the death of at least 45 Indian nationals.

The victims reportedly included a significant number of women and children—about 20 women and 11 children were on board.

Many passengers were asleep at the time, contributing to the high number of casualties.

Most victims are believed to be residents of Hyderabad and Telangana.

The bus was headed toward Medina after the pilgrims had completed their religious rituals (Arakan) in Mecca.

Saudi emergency services are engaged in rescue and relief operations at the site.

In light of the tragedy, the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room and issued helpline numbers for assistance.

Apart from the top leadership, several senior RJD figures also expressed sorrow over the fatal accident.

Apart from the top leadership, several senior RJD figures also expressed sorrow over the fatal accident.

The RJD has stated that it stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief.

