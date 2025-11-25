Bihar govt reclaims iconic Bungalow No 10 from Rabri Devi in Patna

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) With the formation of the new government in Bihar, the Lalu Prasad Yadav family has suffered a major setback.

The state government has officially withdrawn the allotment of the bungalow at 10, Circular Road from the Lalu family.

The Building Construction Department has issued an order in this regard and allotted Bungalow number 39, located on Hardinge Road in Patna.

The Lalu family has been residing in the 10, Circular Road bungalow since 2006.

It was originally allotted to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. However, after the Supreme Court ruled that former Chief Ministers cannot be allotted government bungalows, this house was later earmarked for the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Since Rabri Devi held that post, she continued to stay there. Now, the government has cancelled that allotment and provided her with a new residence.

The government has allotted Bungalow No. 39, Hardinge Road, to the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

This means that the current Leader of the Opposition, Rabri Devi, will shift to this newly allotted bungalow, and future Leaders of the Opposition will also reside here.

The 10, Circular Road bungalow is not used by Rabri Devi alone. Lalu Prasad Yadav, as well as Tejashwi Yadav, also live there.

Although Tejashwi, in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, has been allotted the bungalow at 1, Polo Road, he primarily uses it as his office, and his close aide Sanjay Yadav resides there.

As a result, Tejashwi is also expected to shift from 10, Circular Road.

The Lalu family began living at 10, Circular Road after losing power in 2005. Several modifications and new structures were added over the years, including a conference room and additional living spaces.

Political circles are abuzz with the claim that the BJP has pushed for the eviction of the Lalu family from the iconic bungalow.

Earlier, when the Supreme Court banned allotments to former Chief Ministers, Rabri Devi’s continuation in the house had become uncertain.

However, Nitish Kumar had ensured the allotment remained in her name by adjusting it under a different category.

This time, however, the NDA government—especially the BJP—is believed to have taken a firm stand.

Reacting to the development, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed accused the new NDA government of political vendetta.

He alleged that from the moment the government assumed power, it has been acting out of revenge and that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is functioning under pressure from the BJP.

