Land-for-job scam: Delhi court defers hearing on framing charges against Lalu Yadav, family

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday deferred the hearing on the framing of charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and other accused in the alleged land-for-job corruption case.

Granting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) additional time to file a verification report, Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts (Prevention of Corruption Act) adjourned the proceedings to December 15.

The court is examining whether charges are to be framed under IPC Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468, and 471, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after the probe agency named several accused in its charge sheet.

According to the CBI, “large-scale corruption” occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister, with the agency alleging that parcels of land were acquired in the names of Lalu’s family members and a company linked to them, often at rates below market value and largely through cash transactions.

In return, jobs in Group ‘D’ posts across various railway zones were allegedly provided to those who transferred the land.

The Union Home Ministry has already granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Lalu Prasad in the corruption case, while both the ED and the CBI continue to conduct parallel investigations into the alleged Rs 600-crore money-laundering trail linked to land transfers in Patna.

Recently, the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) had issued notices to the CBI on transfer pleas filed by former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, who sought that the corruption case be shifted out of the court of Special Judge Gogne.

In July this year, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Lalu Prasad Yadav’s plea seeking a stay on trial proceedings in the land-for-job case. He had filed a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his request to halt the trial after the CBI filed multiple charge sheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, in a related money-laundering case, a Delhi court had granted bail to Lalu Yadav and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, directing them to furnish bail bonds of Rs one lakh each. While summoning the accused, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had observed that it had prima facie emerged that Lalu “was in a position to facilitate public employment by his position,” adding that persons had transferred land to his family at “cheaper rates than prevailing market value.” It had further noted that the involvement of Tej Pratap Yadav “cannot be ruled out”.

