Delhi court
J·Jul 24, 2024, 11:48 am
Delhi court grants bail to accused arrested 28 years after 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast
J·Jul 06, 2024, 12:16 pm
Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 16
J·Jun 01, 2024, 11:40 am
Kejriwal will Return to Jail as Delhi Court Reserves Order on Interim Bail
J·May 28, 2024, 12:48 pm
"BJP planning to arrest all AAP leaders...": Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi Court summons Atishi in defamation case
J·May 28, 2024, 12:31 pm
Court denies bail to Umar Khalid in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case 2020
J·May 27, 2024, 01:40 pm
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar
J·May 13, 2024, 02:36 pm
Amit Shah doctored video case: Accused Arun Reddy gets bail from Delhi Court
J·Apr 23, 2024, 10:23 am
Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till May 7
J·Apr 22, 2024, 12:31 pm
Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for video call with doctor, tells AIIMS to form medical board to examine him
J·Apr 12, 2024, 11:54 am
BRS leader K Kavitha sent to 3-day CBI custody in excise policy case
J·Apr 03, 2024, 08:39 am
Do not tamper with evidence, always keep phone location on: Delhi court to AAP MP Sanjay Singh
J·Mar 22, 2024, 01:04 pm
Court reserves order on ED plea seeking 10 day custody of Kejriwal, probe agency alleges Delhi CM is liquor scam kingpin
J·Mar 19, 2024, 10:37 am
Delhi Excise Policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 6
J·Mar 07, 2024, 05:55 am
Delhi liquor policy 'scam': Court issues fresh summons to Kejriwal after ED complaint
J·Feb 09, 2024, 06:33 am
Railways land-for-job case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters
J·Sep 12, 2023, 08:49 am
Land-for-job scam case: Sanction against Lalu obtained from home ministry, says CBI in Delhi court
