Delhi court to hear defamation petition filed by Somnath Bharti's wife against FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday will hear a criminal defamation complaint filed by Lipika Mitra, the wife of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti, against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The complaint stems from alleged defamatory, false, and malicious statements made by Sitharaman regarding Mitra and Bharti's marriage during a press conference held on May 17 last year.

Mitra claims the remarks were widely aired by national television channels with the intention of damaging her husband's reputation and electoral prospects.

Bharti was the INDIA bloc candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency during the general elections.

Earlier, the matter was listed before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal, who granted Sitharaman's counsel additional time to file a 'vakalatnama (affidavit)' and review the contents of the complaint.

The court instructed Mitra's legal team to provide a soft copy of the complaint and a video link of the press conference containing the allegedly defamatory statements.

According to Mitra's plea, "The accused made these utterances with the sole intention of weakening his chances of winning and for causing immense mental anguish to him."

She asserted that Sitharaman's remarks not only harmed Bharti's political standing but also inflicted "irreparable mental agony" on her and their two minor children -- a daughter and a son.

She further noted that Bharti, an alumnus of IIT Delhi with a wide global network, has suffered reputational damage that extends well beyond India.

"The defamatory acts of the accused continue to cause enduring damage unless they are retracted or an apology is issued," the complaint read.

Mitra urged the court to take cognisance of the alleged offences and summon the Union Minister for trial.

She also sought an injunction to restrain Sitharaman from "publishing, circulating or distributing similar defamatory content" via any platform and requested that steps be taken to ensure the removal of the content from all outlets.

