Rohini Acharya criticises Bihar govt’s women empowerment policies

Patna, Dec 11 (IANS) Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has launched a sharp attack on the Bihar government’s women-centric welfare schemes, calling them inadequate in addressing the deeper structural issues faced by women in the state.

Her remarks directly question the effectiveness of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s flagship initiatives, including the bicycle scheme and financial incentive programs.

Rohini Acharya said that while schemes offering Rs 10,000 to girls or distributing bicycles may be well-intentioned, they fail to address the systemic and societal challenges that prevent genuine women’s empowerment.

She emphasised that financial aid alone cannot bring lasting change, arguing that Bihar requires an overhaul of entrenched mindsets and social norms.

According to her, Bihar’s patriarchal structure remains deeply rooted, and unless society undergoes fundamental reform, no government program can ensure that daughters receive their rightful opportunities and dignity.

Political observers note that her intervention indirectly reflects on both Nitish Kumar’s governance model and the legacy of her own father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, now largely carried forward by her brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Rohini also introduced a bold new idea—the right to one’s maternal home.

She argued that every daughter should grow up with the confidence that her maternal home is a permanent refuge, where she can return freely without fear, guilt, shame, or social stigma.

In Bihar and many other states, a married woman returning to her maternal home is still seen as socially unacceptable, often putting women in vulnerable situations.

She claimed that recognising this right is not just an administrative responsibility but a necessary social reform that can protect women from exploitation, domestic violence, and emotional oppression.

Rohini’s statements have triggered fresh debate in Bihar’s political circles, challenging long-established narratives around women’s empowerment and hinting at potential friction within the broader political discourse of the state.

Rohini indirectly conveyed a message to Nitish Kumar that the government's primary responsibility should be to take concrete steps to protect the equal rights of daughters, especially when families and society are indifferent.

She emphasised that implementing this is not just an administrative duty, but a moral responsibility.

