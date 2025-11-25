Bihar govt asks Tej Pratap Yadav to vacate Strand Road Bungalow

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) In a significant reshuffle of official residences in Bihar, the Building Construction Department has ordered former minister Tej Pratap Yadav to vacate his government-allotted bungalow at 26 M Strand Road.

The residence has now been allotted to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister Lakhendra Kumar Roshan.

The development comes on the same day that an eviction order was issued for former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence at 10 Circular Road, adding to speculation about Tej Pratap’s next move, as he is already away from his mother’s home.

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has faced a series of setbacks in recent months. His strained ties with the RJD leadership became public after a controversy erupted over a personal photograph that went viral on social media. Though Tej Pratap claimed his account was hacked, Lalu Prasad expelled him from the party and family for six years.

Following the fallout, Tej Pratap launched his own political outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal, and contested the Mahua seat in the Assembly elections. However, his party failed to secure any victories, marking a major political setback. The loss of his official residence now adds another challenge to his political trajectory.

With the formation of the new government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Building Construction Department has allotted residences to 13 ministers. According to the latest order, Industry Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has been allotted 2 Strand Road, Information Technology and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh 4 Strand Road, Labour Resources Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger 41 Harding Road, and Tourism and Arts, Culture and Youth Minister Arun Shankar Prasad 25 Harding Road.

Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav has been allotted 43 Harding Road, Disaster Management Minister Narayan Prasad 12 Harding Road, Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class Welfare Minister Rama Nishad 3 Circular Road, Cooperative and Environment Minister Pramod Kumar 27 Harding Road, Sugarcane Industry Minister Sanjay Kumar 21 Harding Road, Public Health Engineering Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh 13 Harding Road, and Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash 24 M Strand Road.

The Building Construction Department clarified that all previous housing allotment orders stand amended in line with the updated list, which has received approval from the competent authority.

--IANS

ajk/dan