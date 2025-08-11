London Spirit appoint Mo Bobat as director of cricket

London, Aug 11 (IANS) The Lord’s-based Hundred team will retain the name London Spirit after selling a 49% stake to the Silicon Valley consortium "Tech Titans", with former England performance director Mo Bobat set to take over as director of cricket.

"It's an honour to join London Spirit at such an exciting time. The opportunity to shape the cricketing future of this franchise, working with MCC and our new partners, the Tech Titans, is incredibly exciting. I'm looking forward to building something special - on and off the field," Bobat said.

MCC has been in talks with its new equity partner for some time and plans to unveil refreshed team branding - potentially incorporating the club’s iconic egg-and-bacon colours - ahead of the 2026 season. However, they have chosen to retain the London Spirit name to preserve an identity that embodies "the capital’s energy, diversity, and cricketing heritage".

Bobat’s arrival marks the first major move by any Hundred franchise since the ECB approved six of the eight equity sale agreements last month. He will continue in his IPL role as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s director of cricket while linking up with Spirit from October.

London Spirit chairman, Julian Metherell, said, "Today marks a significant moment for London Spirit. Mo Bobat brings unmatched expertise and vision to the role of Director of Cricket, and we're thrilled to welcome him. At the same time, retaining the London Spirit name reflects our belief in the identity that's been built - one that resonates with the capital, our fans, and our values. We now look ahead to a new era, with fresh energy and clear purpose."

London Spirit men, led by coach Justin Langer, began their 2025 campaign with a heavy defeat, bowled out for just 80 in front of their new owners. However, they quickly recovered, securing a win over Welsh Fire at the weekend.

