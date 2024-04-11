Election strategy
J·Apr 11, 2024, 08:31 am
At Kolkata Eid gathering, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says will not accept CAA, NRC, UCC
J·Jan 15, 2024, 06:46 am
BSP Announces Solo Endeavor in upcoming LS Polls; Mayawati Contemplates Alliance Post-Elections
J·Sep 28, 2023, 09:18 am
Rajasthan Assembly polls to be contested under collective leadership: Gajendra Shekhawat
J·Sep 27, 2023, 09:23 am
Replicating its MP strategy, BJP in Rajasthan to ask new faces to contest Assembly polls
J·Sep 22, 2023, 06:31 am
BJP's real intentions exposed, whole exercise was to create an election issue for jaded PM: Congress
J·Sep 21, 2023, 05:36 am
AIADMK social media platforms continue to attack K. Annamalai
J·Sep 17, 2023, 03:10 am
JD(U) steps up pitch for Nitish as next PM; Lalan Singh leads campaign
J·Sep 16, 2023, 01:52 pm
CWC begins key meet in Hyderabad to evolve poll strategy
J·Sep 16, 2023, 07:17 am
CWC meeting in Hyderabad to discuss Assembly polls in 5 states: Kharge
J·Sep 11, 2023, 06:15 am
Kamal Haasan’s party MNM to forge alliances for 2024 elections
J·Aug 31, 2023, 10:31 am
Shivraj cabinet nod to compensate Rs 450 LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.