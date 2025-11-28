Congress should first work on itself: BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal on Bihar poll debacle

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Following the Congress party’s poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leaders strongly criticised the party’s internal leadership and functioning. BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said the party must introspect rather than blaming Opposition forces, while other senior leaders echoed similar concerns about internal divisions and leadership failures.

The remarks come as Congress held a review meeting to assess its Bihar poll strategy and chart a way forward ahead of upcoming elections.

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal remarked, “The Congress party and its senior leaders should first work on themselves. They should think about how a party that was once the largest in the country has reached this condition. Simply accusing the BJP will not achieve anything. As long as the Congress remains under the influence of a single family, it will not move forward.”

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “A political party should definitely introspect. This process helps bring out the reasons that the public handed them such a crushing defeat. But one thing is certain, the Bihar Congress faced difficulties because of Rahul Gandhi, due to his indifference and the imposition of unnecessary issues, while questions related to governance that concern the public were ignored.”

Minister Ram Kripal Yadav added, “Seeing the condition of the Congress party, it seems that soon they will disappear from the country as well, just as they have already disappeared from the state. There is infighting and abusive behaviour taking place within their own party.”

Meanwhile, responding to the review meeting, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput stated, “We had a thorough discussion regarding Bihar, covering all aspects, and everyone shared their perspectives. A report will now be prepared based on this and efforts will be made to ensure that the shortcomings from this time do not repeat. We have resolved to defeat the BJP across the country, including in Bengal.”

Following the four-hour review with Bihar candidates on Thursday, the Congress claimed the Assembly results were “not genuine” and described them as “fabricated.” The party also alleged that the Election Commission was executing a “sinister design to destroy democracy and Opposition parties” through the Special Integrated Review (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories.

In response, the Congress announced plans to hold a public rally against the Election Commission in Delhi in the first week of December, signaling its intent to challenge both the poll body and the BJP in upcoming elections.

--IANS

rs/rad