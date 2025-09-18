Bihar Congress holds an election committee meet in Patna; Pappu Yadav’s presence draws attention

Patna, Sep 18 (IANS) The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), on Thursday, held a meeting of its State Election Committee at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming state Assembly elections and discuss the selection of candidates.

The presence of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav at the meeting drew significant attention in political circles.

Pappu Yadav, who has long been associated with the Congress but often complained of not receiving due respect, was seen seated alongside senior party leaders.

His formal inclusion in the policy-making process is being seen as a sign that he may play a more prominent role in the party's Bihar strategy.

The meeting was attended by Congress in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh, BPCC President Rajesh Ram, Legislative Party Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, former state president Madan Mohan Jha, and other senior party leaders.

Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs, state secretaries, and heads of frontal organisations also participated.

The 39-member Election Committee discussed the screening process for candidates and outlined the initial roadmap for the upcoming state elections.

Pappu Yadav's visible presence on the Congress platform, coupled with preparations for the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna and intense discussions on candidate selection, signals an active electoral push by the party.

Following the State Election Committee meeting, Congress is set to finalise the names of its first-phase candidates at the Screening Committee meeting in Delhi on September 19.

Sources said the Congress high command has instructed state party leaders to prioritise popularity, social equations, and winnability while selecting candidates.

The CWC will hold its meeting in Patna on September 24, marking the first time the party's highest decision-making body is meeting in Bihar.

The meeting will be attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other senior party leaders.

According to party sources, the agenda will include discussions on "vote theft", voter list irregularities, and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The CWC session is being seen as a significant political move, as the Congress looks to sharpen its strategy ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

