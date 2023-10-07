Candidate Selection
J·Oct 07, 2023, 03:47 am
Congress CEC meet to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls today
J·Oct 01, 2023, 12:40 pm
Key BJP meet today to finalise candidates for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh assembly elections
J·Sep 11, 2023, 02:42 pm
Congress to hold screening committee for MP on Tuesday
J·Sep 11, 2023, 06:48 am
Cong discusses ticket distribution, campaign & social media strategies for Raj poll
