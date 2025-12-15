BJP appoints Baijayant Panda as in charge for Assam Assembly elections

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) With an eye firmly on the Assam Assembly elections scheduled in 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the appointment of its election in charge and co-in-charges for the state, signalling the party’s early organisational push and strategic preparations for the high-stakes electoral battle.

According to an official communication issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the appointments were made by party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and have come into effect immediately.

Senior BJP leader and National Vice President Baijayant Panda, MP, has been appointed as the election in charge for the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections. In addition, two seasoned leaders have been named as election co-in-charges.

Sunil Kumar Sharma, MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, has been entrusted with the responsibility, along with Darshana Ben Jardosh, former Union Minister and a senior leader with extensive organisational and administrative experience.

The appointments are seen as a key step in strengthening the BJP’s organisational framework in Assam ahead of the 2026 polls.

Party sources said the move reflects the BJP leadership’s focus on detailed planning, booth-level mobilisation and coordination between the central and state units to retain power in the northeastern state.

Assam has been a crucial state for the BJP’s political expansion in the Northeast over the last decade, with the party forming the government for two consecutive terms.

As the state heads towards the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP is expected to highlight its governance record, development initiatives and welfare schemes while countering the opposition’s narrative.

The election in charge team will work closely with the Assam BJP leadership, including the state president, organisation general secretary and office-bearers, to oversee campaign planning, candidate selection processes and election management.

Political observers view the early appointment of the election in charge and co-in-charges as an indication that the BJP is keen to leave nothing to chance and aims to enter the 2026 Assembly elections with a well-oiled organisational machinery in place.

--IANS

