WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025, 3rd ODI

WI vs PAK: The final ODI will decide the winner of the ongoing ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan.

West Indies finally got their plan worked, and came out victorious in the second ODI. Now all depends on the final match, which will decide the series winner. West Indies have not won a series across formats for quite a long time now. But they have a good chance if the form and luck will be on their side. On Tuesday, the action in the third ODI will begin at 7 PM.

This contest will be live from Brian Lara Stadium. West Indies have been dying to get a win, and now they have one. Can they win consecutive games, which has been very difficult for them? Pakistan struggled with the bat, and their batters played false shots to give they wickets away. The rain will also play an important part in this game. Both teams will hope to win the toss. There are several flaws on both sides, and the team with fewer mistakes will win this game.

WI vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

· Time: 7 PM IST

· Date: August 12, 2025 (Tuesday)

WI vs PAK: Head-to-Head: WI (72) – PAK (64)

Overall, West Indies and Pakistan have been against each other 139 times in the 50-over cricket. West Indies have a slightly better record with 72 wins, while Pakistan are also catching up with 64 wins, and three tied games have been recorded between these sides.

WI vs PAK: Pitch Report

Brian Lara Stadium is an excellent wicket for bowlers. Fast bowlers can take advantage of initial movement with variable bounce, while spinners can get turn from the slow surface here. The batting conditions will improve as the game goes deep.

WI vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Trinidad suggests scattered thunderstorms during the match time. The maximum temperature will touch 32°C with an average humidity of 70 percent and a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h.

WI vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

West Indies XI: Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Md. Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

WI vs PAK: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Muhammad Rizwan

· Batters: Agha Salman, Keacy Carty, Hasan Nawaz

· All-rounders: Roston Chase (Vice Captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub (Captain)

· Bowlers: Shamar Joseph, Shaheen Afridi, Gudakesh Motie

Dream11 Prediction: West Indies will have the momentum after a win in the second game. They did well with their bowling plans and bowled in the right areas. That will be what they will look to repeat here. Pakistan's batting approach was defensive, and it cost them the match as they couldn't get going.

Bowling from both sides is pretty good, but it will be all on the batters. Whoever bats first will have to face more hurdles because batting will not be easy early on. It will demand more challenges, and if the game gets short due to rain, the chasing side will benefit. However, we believe Pakistan still have a better chance to win.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!