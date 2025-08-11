Diksha Dagar secures top-20 finish at London Championship

London, Aug 11 (IANS) India’s Diksha Dagar produced a mixed performance on the final day of the London Championship at the Centurion Club, ultimately securing a tied-19th finish. Playing on the Ladies European Tour (LET), the 23-year-old showcased moments of brilliance but also faced challenges that kept her from climbing higher on the leaderboard.

Dagar started her round with confidence, notching three birdies on the front nine. Her precision iron play and steady putting suggested she might make a late surge into the top 10.

However, the back nine told a different story. Between the 11th and 14th holes, she surrendered all the gains she had made, dropping crucial shots that halted her momentum.

With rounds of 70, 73 and 73 at the par-73 Centurion Club, Dagar finished the tournament three-under-par (216). Despite the late slip, her performance was enough to maintain her position at 12th on the LET’s Order of Merit.

For Dagar, the week was another step in a season marked by consistency. While the missed opportunity on the back nine may sting, her ability to stay within the top 20 against a strong international field highlights her growing stature in the game.

Two other Indian golfers, Aditi Ashok and Pranavi Urs, also made the cut but finished further down the leaderboard. Aditi, an Olympian, delivered rounds of 73, 74 and 72 to end the event at even par and tied for 34th place. Pranavi, still early in her professional career, posted scores of 75, 71 and 75, concluding at two-over-par in a tie for 44th. Avani Prashanth, meanwhile, was unable to progress past the cut line.

The championship belonged to Germany’s Laura Fünfstück, who held her nerve to claim a narrow one-stroke victory. Starting the final round with a three-shot lead, Fünfstück faced early adversity, going three-over through her first four holes. Yet, she mounted a remarkable recovery, producing a composed and aggressive back nine to close out her round. A tap-in birdie on the 18th sealed her maiden LET title at 10-under-par.

Ecuador’s Daniela Darquea made the day’s biggest move with a brilliant five-under 68, securing outright second place at nine-under-par. Five-time LET winner Anne Van Dam surged into solo third after a dramatic eagle on the final hole, finishing at eight-under.

Seven players shared fourth place at seven-under, including Olivia Cowan, Adela Cernousek, Alice Hewson, Lee-Anne Pace, Mimi Rhodes, Kim Metraux, and Manon De Roey.

The LET will now take a one-week break before heading to Sweden for the Hills Open at the Hills Golf & Sports Club, scheduled for August 22–24.

