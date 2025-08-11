'Rohit should be part of 2027 ODI World Cup, he still has hunger and determination': Dinesh Lad

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad said that the opening batter should play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November 2027.

Rohit, who led India to the Champions Trophy glory earlier this year, announced his retirement from Test cricket in May ahead of the England tour. The 38-year-old had earlier announced his retirement from T20I cricket following the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last year.

With the ODI quadrennial spectacle more than two years away and limited 50-over matches for India in the months to come, rumours have sparked over Rohit's future in the ODI format.

The veteran coach pointed out Rohit's exclusion from the 2011 ODI World Cup and asserted that the right-handed batter still has the "hunger and determination" to contribute to the country.

"Rohit Sharma should definitely play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Winning the trophy has always been his dream, and he missed out on being part of the victorious 2011 squad," Lad told IANS.

However, Lad remained sceptical about Rohit's leadership future but backed his inclusion for the next ODI World Cup. "Whether he leads the team or not is for the BCCI and selectors to decide, but he still has the hunger and determination, should be part of the 2027 World Cup squad," he added.

In 273 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76, including 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He also holds the unique record of scoring three double centuries in the format.

Earlier this month, Rohit was present at The Oval to witness the fifth and final Test against England, which India won by six runs to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

Rohit amassed 4,301 runs from 67 Tests at an average of 40.57, including hitting 12 centuries and 18 fifties. Rohit also led India in 24 Tests, winning 12 and losing nine games.

Rohit averaged a wonderful 42.81 in 66 innings as an opener in Tests, including hitting nine centuries and eight fifties. He also oversaw India becoming runners-up in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final after losing to Australia at The Oval.

