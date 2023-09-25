Nari Shakti
J·Sep 25, 2023, 11:31 am
Congress party like 'rusted iron' which promoted corruption, poverty and appeasement politics: PM Modi
J·Sep 23, 2023, 09:43 am
Judiciary, legal fraternity have been long protectors of India's justice system: PM Modi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM Modi on International Women's Day: Government will empower women
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
74th Republic Day: 'Nari shakti' dominates tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM Hails Deployment Of Indian Women Peacekeepers In UN Mission
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.