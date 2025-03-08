We bow to our Nari Shakti: PM Modi wishes on International Women's Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.

Earlier on February 23, as a special gesture, PM Modi said that on Women's Day (March 8) he would hand over his social media accounts, including X and Instagram, to a select group of inspiring women for a day during which they could share their work and experiences with their countrymen.

In his address in the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that these women, who have excelled in various fields, will use the platforms to share their achievements, experiences, and challenges with the nation.

"This time, on Women's Day, I am going to take an initiative which will be dedicated to our women's power. On this special occasion, I am going to hand over my social media accounts like X and Instagram, to a few inspiring women in our country for one day. Such women have achieved success in different fields, have innovated, and made a distinct mark for themselves in different fields. On March 8, they will share their work and experiences with the countrymen," he said.

"The platform may be mine, but their experiences, challenges and achievements will be discussed there," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi invited women to participate in this special initiative via the NAMO App and urged them to spread their messages globally.

"If you want this opportunity to be yours, then through the special forum created on the NAMO App, become a part of this experiment and spread your message to the whole world through my X and Instagram accounts. So on this women's day, let us celebrate and respect the indomitable power of women," he said. (ANI)